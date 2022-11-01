Feb. 22, 1940 - Oct. 26, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Joann Carol Bobeck, age 82, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on October 26, 2022. She was born on February 22, 1940 to Mitchell and Pearl Pazdur. Joann is survived by her beloved husband, Nick; loving daughter, Christine (Dr. Pablo) Bukata; and grandchildren: Michael, Timothy, and Kristin; and by her cherished son, David (Joanne); and grandchildren: Stephanie (Paul) Creasey (great-grandchildren: Harper and Alice Creasey), Adam (Marina) (great-granddaughters: Maryam and Visalisa); grandsons: Joshua, Jacob, and David, Jr.; and daughters-in-law: Sharon Bobeck and Tracy Ghrist. Joann grew up in Hammond attending Wallace Grade School and was a proud graduate of Hammond High School in 1958. While in high school she started part-time at Brumm Dist. Co., which continued as she attended Indiana University for a year. After working three years at Brumm's, she worked in the Personnel Department at Rand McNally for two and a half years and later became an executive secretary for Gene Swanson, who was Vice President in the Purchasing Department at Inland Steel Company. While at Inland, she met and has shared love and a wonderful marriage with Nick. She earned her insurance license and was well liked by, and very helpful to, her clients while being employed by the State Farm Insurance Company.

She was a wonderful mother to her two children. She was a leader of a Cub Scout den, volunteered at school, and was Secretary of the Munster Swim Club. She did all this while caring for her mother who lived with Joann and her family for 38 years, following Joann's dad's death at age 52. She had strong religious views and was a member of St. Paul's Church of Valparaiso (formerly a member of St. Teresa of Avila).

Joann enjoyed traveling especially to Disney World where she took the children and grandchildren on many trips. Joann was very generous, always willing to help family members in any way. She was also very willing to compliment, and give gifts, even to people she did not know. She enjoyed decorating and was proud of designing her daughter's kitchen. She seemed to have endless ideas on how to improve her own, and other peoples' homes. Neighbors will miss her seasonal life-sized home-made displays which decorated her front lawn. She made a thorough study of her genealogy resulting in books of interesting stories and pictures about herself and her relatives. In her later years, her mobility was limited due to hip and back problems; despite that, she attended every grandchild's event that she could. She was a wonderful wife, even serving her husband breakfast in their bedroom when he was employed. We will all miss this passionate, caring, loving, beautiful, and generous person.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 3:00-7:00 PM, Masks will be Required, at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a time of sharing at 6:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM, Masks are Recommended, at St. Paul Catholic Church 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, with visitation from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Valparaiso.