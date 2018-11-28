MUNSTER, IN - Joann Contos (nee Angelou), age 65, of Munster, IN passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2018 after battling Multiple Myeloma for almost 10 years. She is survived by her loving husband, Chris; sons: Louis and Jonathan; sisters: Helen Mantis, Mary Karr and Kathy (Jerry) Pullium; sister in law, Antoinette Contos; special cousin, Elaine Ganos; and many cousins; Dimitri and Mary Mavrogianis; many nieces and nephews; and her loving companion, 'Wrigley'. Preceded in death by her parents: Angelo and Rose Angelou; and her beloved companion, Winston.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 30, 2018 at 11:00 AM at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Schererville (77th and Lincolnwood) with Rev. Constantine Aliferakis officiating. At rest, Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond. Friends are invited to visit with Joann's family on Thursday from 4:00-8:00 PM at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 East of Cline Ave.) Trisagion prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM.
Joann was an avid knitter, crafter, and crocheter. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.