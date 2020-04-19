Joann Galoozis (nee Zakutansky)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Joann Galoozis (nee Zakutanksy) age 81 of Merrillville, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Manuel of 59 years; son Anthony Galoozis and daughter Susan Galoozis. Preceded in death by daughter Julie Galoozis Morrissey and her parents Joseph and Julia Zakutansky.
Joann was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. She was a graduate of Tolleston High School and had recently worked at Costco doing food demos.
A private service will be held for her family at Ss. Constantine & Helen Cathedral and she will be laid to rest at Ridgelawn Cemetery. PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE entrusted to arrangements.
