Joann Garriott (nee Williams)

Joann Garriott (nee Williams)

PORTAGE, IN - Joann Garriott (nee Williams), age 80, of Portage, passed away November 1, 2022.

She loved puzzles and enjoyed gardening, but especially loved being with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Joann was preceded in death by her parents, Ward and Rose Willis; son, Douglas Garriott, Jr., siblings: Emerson (Ruth Marie) Duane Williams, Arvada Mae (Joseph Omer) Roderick, Alvin Leroy (Charlene Marie) Williams, Donna Jean (Kenneth Lee) Seddon, Sr., Geraldine Frances Williams.

Joann is survived by her husband, Douglas Dale Garriott, Sr.; son, Joseph Struthers Gillan; daughters: Marsha Raina Lara, Jennifer Jean Garriott; siblings: Florine Lucele (Raymond) Hester, Ruth Marie (Harold Clyde) Matson; special cousin, Nancy Darlene Endsley.

Visitation for Joann will be Friday, November 4, 2022 from 2:00 p.m., until time of service at 7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Cremation to follow. www.burnsfuneral.com.

