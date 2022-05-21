Sept. 28, 1929 - May 14, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - Joann H. Downing, 92, of Valparaiso, passed away at home Saturday, May 14, 2022, under the care of Dunes Hospice. She was born September 28, 1929, in Kouts, IN, to Charles and Minnie (Jurs) Doepping and graduated from Washington Township High School. Joann was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church. Traveling, reading, cooking, and quilting were always enjoyable activities. As vision and memory challenges arose in recent years, she even enjoyed having some of her favorite recipes read to her as a reminder of better times.
On September 15, 1951, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westville, she married John Downing, who preceded her in death in 2020. Survivors include their children: Carol Ann (Ricky) Skaggs of Valparaiso, and John Carl Downing of Rolling Meadows, IL; grandsons: Shawn (Jacqueline) Skaggs, Chris (Christi) Skaggs; and great-grandchildren: Aidan, Lilly and Logan. She was also preceded in death by one grandson, Ryan Skaggs; two sisters, and one brother.
A private family service was held at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME with burial at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Heritage Lutheran Church.