VALPARAISO, IN - Joann H. Downing, 92, of Valparaiso, passed away at home Saturday, May 14, 2022, under the care of Dunes Hospice. She was born September 28, 1929, in Kouts, IN, to Charles and Minnie (Jurs) Doepping and graduated from Washington Township High School. Joann was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church. Traveling, reading, cooking, and quilting were always enjoyable activities. As vision and memory challenges arose in recent years, she even enjoyed having some of her favorite recipes read to her as a reminder of better times.