CROWN POINT, IN - JoAnn I. Stott (nee Reschke), age 79 of Crown Point, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Survived by husband of 60 years, William O. Stott; daughters: Tammy (Richard) Frost, Nancy (Harry) Wilson; three grandsons: Brett and Kyle Wilson; Samuel Frost; brother, John (Ina Gay) Reschke; great-grandchildren: Hayley, Colton, Quinn, and Christian Wilson. Preceded in death by grandson, William "Billy" Frost.
JoAnn had been a member of Tri Kappa, Ladies Oriental Shrine, Daughters of the Nile, and the Wednesday morning breakfast club.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr. (south of St. Rd. 231 on St. Rd. 55), Crown Point on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL. At rest Maplewood Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Shine On University Day Service (Tammy's School) or Shriner's Hospital for Children.
Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.