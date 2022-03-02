Joann J. Harris

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Donald; her daughters: Debbie Lange of Raleigh, NC and Jill (Dale) Kahn of Dyer, IN; grandchildren: Scott (Natalie) Lange, Ashley Kahn (Kyle) Gooding, Zachary (Alyssa Hoback) Kahn; great-grandchildren: Gavin Scott, Carson and Cameron Lange, and baby Gooding on the way; brother Gerald Filer, and many extended family members. Preceded in death by her parents: Curtis and Hazel Weiland, sister Dee Neuheisel; brother Michael Weiland Sr. and granddaughter Traci Griffin Scott. Joann was a very spiritual person who loved God and her family so much. She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Hammond, IN. She will be dearly missed by all.