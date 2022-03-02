DYER, IN - Joann J. Harris, nee Weiland, age 88, formerly of Dyer, IN and Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2022.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Donald; her daughters: Debbie Lange of Raleigh, NC and Jill (Dale) Kahn of Dyer, IN; grandchildren: Scott (Natalie) Lange, Ashley Kahn (Kyle) Gooding, Zachary (Alyssa Hoback) Kahn; great-grandchildren: Gavin Scott, Carson and Cameron Lange, and baby Gooding on the way; brother Gerald Filer, and many extended family members. Preceded in death by her parents: Curtis and Hazel Weiland, sister Dee Neuheisel; brother Michael Weiland Sr. and granddaughter Traci Griffin Scott. Joann was a very spiritual person who loved God and her family so much. She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Hammond, IN. She will be dearly missed by all.
Memorial visitation Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN with Pastor Chris Tiedeman officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to First United Methodist Church (6635 Hohman Ave. Hammond, IN 46324). For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com