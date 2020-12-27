LOWELL, IN - JoAnn L. Farner (nee Zehme), age 59, of Lowell, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
JoAnn is survived by her husband of 35 years, Robert Farner; children: Amanda Sharkey, Karla Sharkey, Whitney Farner and Natalie Farner; grandchildren: Nathan, Matthew, Michael, Carter and Jordan; parents: Gerald and Marilyn Zehme; brothers: Thomas (Vickie) Zehme and Scott (Bethann) Zehme; sister, Susanne (Scott) Falcone; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; and her dog, Marnie.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her daughter, Ashley.
JoAnn was a CNA at Wittenberg Village for over 15 years. She was devoted to her job and loyal to her patients. She loved jewelry, shopping and music. JoAnn was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 28, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6-feet, a maximum of 25 people at one time, and face masks will be required.
Funeral Services at the Funeral Home will be Private, but friends are invited to join virtually via live stream through your Facebook page at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020. To do so, search for Geisen Funeral Home Facebook Page. The live stream service will pop up when the service begins.