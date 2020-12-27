LOWELL, IN - JoAnn L. Farner (nee Zehme), age 59, of Lowell, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

JoAnn is survived by her husband of 35 years, Robert Farner; children: Amanda Sharkey, Karla Sharkey, Whitney Farner and Natalie Farner; grandchildren: Nathan, Matthew, Michael, Carter and Jordan; parents: Gerald and Marilyn Zehme; brothers: Thomas (Vickie) Zehme and Scott (Bethann) Zehme; sister, Susanne (Scott) Falcone; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; and her dog, Marnie.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her daughter, Ashley.

JoAnn was a CNA at Wittenberg Village for over 15 years. She was devoted to her job and loyal to her patients. She loved jewelry, shopping and music. JoAnn was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 28, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6-feet, a maximum of 25 people at one time, and face masks will be required.