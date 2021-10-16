MICHIGAN CITY, IN - JoAnn Louise (Schell) Davis passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. She was born in Gary, Indiana, to Clifford Earl Schell Sr., and Ruby Bertha (Sommerfeldt) Schell on March 31, 1938. JoAnn was named after her parents best friends Joe and Louise. She attended Newland Grade School and Wheatfield High School, before moving to Valparaiso, Indiana, with her family in 1952. She was and excellent seamstress and enjoyed making her little sister Emily's SquareDancing costumes, as well as her baby doll dresses. She learned to drive a car at the age of 13, while helping her Dad with the farming and driving the tractors. She started collecting 78 RPM records while in high school. She would play them so long, she almost wore them out. Her favorite television program was "Your Hit Parade" and she practically swooned when Snooky Lanson performed. Her siblings nicknamed her "Snookie" from then on. On May 5, 1955, she married Richard Addsion Davis at Fort Benning, Georgia, where he was stationed in the United States Army as a Paratrooper. After her four children were in school, JoAnn worked several part time jobs. She cleaned turkeys at the original Stongbow Farm in Valparaiso and plucking off their feathers. She ended her career after working 33 years as a millwright at Bethlehem Steel.