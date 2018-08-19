SOUTH BEND, IN - Joann M. Collins of South Bend, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on Sunday, July 15, 2018. Joann was born in Hammond, IN on August 16th, 1937 to the late Joseph and Mary Koziol. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Brandon Kurth. Joann moved to South Bend, IN after marrying William Collins who also preceded her in death.
Joann is survived by her daughters, MaryBeth Kurth and Melissa Mersits (Tony), both of South Bend; her two granddaughters, Katelyn and Meredith Mersits; her brother Joseph (JoAnne) Koziol and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer Association, American Cancer Society or American Heart Association. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 24, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CST at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com