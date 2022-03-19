May 7, 1943 - March 14, 2022

WINFIELD, IN - JoAnn M. West (nee Stanisich), age 78, of Winfield, IN formerly of Crete, Bolingbrook, and Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 14, 2022 at home with her family by her side.

JoAnn is survived by her husband of 56 years, Daniel J. West; children: Brian D. West, Cheryl A. (George) Doherty, Melinda M. (Patrick McGeady) West; three grandsons: Justin, Nathan, Ryan Doherty; and brother, Pete (Carla) Stanisich.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents: Peter and Anna Stanisich.

JoAnn was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1961. JoAnn and Daniel met at I.U.N. in 1962 and married on July 31, 1965. She worked at Metropolitan Life Insurance Agency from 1961 to 1966, and then became a loving homemaker raising their three children. She also worked with her husband at their firm West & Zajac Advertising from 1976 to 2005. JoAnn enjoyed needlepoint, gardening, boating, traveling, and spoiling her grandchildren. She was the most loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

A private interment was held for her family at Calumet Park Cemetery and a celebration of JoAnn's life will be held later this year.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in JoAnn's name to Lewy Body Dementia Association to help raise awareness (www.lbda.org).

