EAST CHICAGO, IL - JoAnn Marie Schmidt, age 60, of East Chicago, passed away peacefully at St. Catherine Hospital on Sunday, March 13, 2022. JoAnn was born November 16, 1961 to Charles and Mary Gene (Navarro) Schmidt. JoAnn is survived by her loving companion, Jerry Govert; father, Charles Schmidt; brothers: Anthony (Christine) Schmidt and Michael (Kathy) Schmidt; and nephews: Corey, Steven, and MacKenzie. Preceded in death by her mother, Mary Gene (Navarro) Schmidt.