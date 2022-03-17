 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JoAnn Marie Schmidt

JoAnn Marie Schmidt

Nov. 16, 1961 - March 13, 2022

EAST CHICAGO, IL - JoAnn Marie Schmidt, age 60, of East Chicago, passed away peacefully at St. Catherine Hospital on Sunday, March 13, 2022. JoAnn was born November 16, 1961 to Charles and Mary Gene (Navarro) Schmidt. JoAnn is survived by her loving companion, Jerry Govert; father, Charles Schmidt; brothers: Anthony (Christine) Schmidt and Michael (Kathy) Schmidt; and nephews: Corey, Steven, and MacKenzie. Preceded in death by her mother, Mary Gene (Navarro) Schmidt.

Visitation will be on Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, Indiana.

JoAnn was a graduate of E.C. Washington High School and a life-long resident of East Chicago. To send an online condolence, logon to: www.fifefuneralhome.com

