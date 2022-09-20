 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JoAnn Pisarski

JoAnn Pisarski

JoAnn Pisarski, passed into the loving arms of God on September 17, 2022. She was the beautiful wife of 53 years to Richard Sr., best Mom in the world to: Rich Jr. (Cary) Pisarski and Julie (Ted) Meehan, and the most devoted Grandmother to: Anthony, Danny, Ryan, Ben, Sophia and Julia.

JoAnn was the co-founder of PICO Chemical. JoAnn's most cherished accomplishment was her love of her six grandkids. She was their #1 fan.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her father James Leonardis and mother Florence Hrebic (late Joseph). She is survived by her sister-in-law Bernadine (late Joseph) Pisarski; and preceded in death by her sister-in-law Adrienne. JoAnn was a very special aunt to many nephews and nieces. She is also survived by her half siblings: Allen, Raymond, Barbara, and Mary.

Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Funeral Thursday 8:45 a.m. from the ROBERT J. SHEEHY FUNERAL AND SONS FUNERAL HOME, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 9:30 a.m.

Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to either The Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research at lustgarten.org or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org in JoAnn's name.

Please leave a memory for the family on JoAnn's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to her family. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878

