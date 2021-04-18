 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joann Tancredi (Klassen)

Joann Tancredi (Klassen)

Joann Tancredi (Klassen)

HAMMOND, IN - Joann Tancredi (Klassen), age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 15. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Tancredi. Loving mother of: Carol Tancredi (Jeff Rynberk) James (Nadia) Tancredi, Paul (Colleen) Tancredi, Kathy (Michael) Radovich, Jayne (Mark) Kielbania. Caring grandmother of: Dana (Lara), Natalie (Detmar), Mark (Tancredi), Stephan (Tancredi), Crissy (Tancredi), Michael (Tancredi), Jacob (Tancredi), Andrea (Tancredi ), Cortney (Kielbania), Ryan (Kielbania). Cherished Great grandmother (GG) of: Landon, Skylar, Jaxon, Mason, Theodore, Sophia.

Dear Beloved sister of Mary Kay Klassen; Dear sister of the late Donald (Ceil) Klassen.

Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by mother Rose Klassen.

Funeral Mass will be held Monday April 18th, 2021 at 12:00 Noon in St. Joseph Church 5304 Hohman Ave. Hammond, In. Visitation will take place in the church from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Burial service will be Private. Please note that Face masks will be required.

She was a member of the N.C.S.F. Court #513 and also an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society of St. Joseph Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to; St. Joseph soup kitchen or St. Jude children's research hospital. Please leave condolences online at www.burnskish.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts