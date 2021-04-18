HAMMOND, IN - Joann Tancredi (Klassen), age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 15. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Tancredi. Loving mother of: Carol Tancredi (Jeff Rynberk) James (Nadia) Tancredi, Paul (Colleen) Tancredi, Kathy (Michael) Radovich, Jayne (Mark) Kielbania. Caring grandmother of: Dana (Lara), Natalie (Detmar), Mark (Tancredi), Stephan (Tancredi), Crissy (Tancredi), Michael (Tancredi), Jacob (Tancredi), Andrea (Tancredi ), Cortney (Kielbania), Ryan (Kielbania). Cherished Great grandmother (GG) of: Landon, Skylar, Jaxon, Mason, Theodore, Sophia.

Dear Beloved sister of Mary Kay Klassen; Dear sister of the late Donald (Ceil) Klassen.

Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by mother Rose Klassen.

Funeral Mass will be held Monday April 18th, 2021 at 12:00 Noon in St. Joseph Church 5304 Hohman Ave. Hammond, In. Visitation will take place in the church from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Burial service will be Private. Please note that Face masks will be required.

She was a member of the N.C.S.F. Court #513 and also an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society of St. Joseph Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to; St. Joseph soup kitchen or St. Jude children's research hospital. Please leave condolences online at www.burnskish.com