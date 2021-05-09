 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JoAnn Usdowski

JoAnn Usdowski

Sept. 14, 1941 – May 1, 2021

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Ms. JoAnn Usdowski passed away at the age of 79, at St. Catherine Hospital, in East Chicago, IN. She battled and overcame several different health problems for many years, and has now found peace. Born (September 14, 1941) and raised in East Chicago, JoAnn was a devout Catholic and member of St. Stans Catholic Church. Above all else, she enjoyed prayer, gardening, and conversation with family and friends. JoAnn will be sincerely missed by those family and friends, who trust that she is now in God's loving arms. She is preceded in death by husband, Richard R. Usdowski; parents, Joseph and Julia Mikulaj; and great-granddaughter, Rosie Usdowski. She is survived by sons: Richard J. (Annmarie) Usdowski and Leonard (Sue) Usdowski; grandchildren: Richard S. (Lynne) Usdowski, Madelyn (Ryan) Holtzman, Ami Usdowski, and Julie Usdowski; and 14 great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Father Continues Search For Son After Boat Capsizes

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts