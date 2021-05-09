EAST CHICAGO, IN - Ms. JoAnn Usdowski passed away at the age of 79, at St. Catherine Hospital, in East Chicago, IN. She battled and overcame several different health problems for many years, and has now found peace. Born (September 14, 1941) and raised in East Chicago, JoAnn was a devout Catholic and member of St. Stans Catholic Church. Above all else, she enjoyed prayer, gardening, and conversation with family and friends. JoAnn will be sincerely missed by those family and friends, who trust that she is now in God's loving arms. She is preceded in death by husband, Richard R. Usdowski; parents, Joseph and Julia Mikulaj; and great-granddaughter, Rosie Usdowski. She is survived by sons: Richard J. (Annmarie) Usdowski and Leonard (Sue) Usdowski; grandchildren: Richard S. (Lynne) Usdowski, Madelyn (Ryan) Holtzman, Ami Usdowski, and Julie Usdowski; and 14 great grandchildren.