Dec. 10, 1940 - Apr. 26. 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Joanna Jett (nee Rusher), age 81, of Hammond, IN, passed away surrounded by family on April 26, 2021 after progressive complications from a brief hospitalization.

She was born in Fordsville, KY and is preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Tinker" Jett; parents; two sisters and five brothers.

Joanna is survived by her children: Debbie Jett of San Pierre, IN; Chuck (Sue) Jett of Hammond, IN; and Wesley (Kristy) Jett of Crown Point, IN; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and siblings: Helen Westerfield of Hartfied, KY; Naomi (Bob) Sorrels of Falls of Rough, KY; and Lendell Rusher of Fordsville, KY.

Joanna worked at Gavit High School Cafeteria and Horseshoe Casino. She enjoyed spending time with her family and two dogs (Ben and Peanut). Joanna will be remembered for her fun-loving nature and deep love of her family, pets, music, bowling and BINGO! Private services will be held with family.