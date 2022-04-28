 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joanna Jett (nee Rusher)

  • 0

Dec. 10, 1940 - Apr. 26. 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Joanna Jett (nee Rusher), age 81, of Hammond, IN, passed away surrounded by family on April 26, 2021 after progressive complications from a brief hospitalization.

She was born in Fordsville, KY and is preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Tinker" Jett; parents; two sisters and five brothers.

Joanna is survived by her children: Debbie Jett of San Pierre, IN; Chuck (Sue) Jett of Hammond, IN; and Wesley (Kristy) Jett of Crown Point, IN; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and siblings: Helen Westerfield of Hartfied, KY; Naomi (Bob) Sorrels of Falls of Rough, KY; and Lendell Rusher of Fordsville, KY.

Joanna worked at Gavit High School Cafeteria and Horseshoe Casino. She enjoyed spending time with her family and two dogs (Ben and Peanut). Joanna will be remembered for her fun-loving nature and deep love of her family, pets, music, bowling and BINGO! Private services will be held with family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Macron targeted by tomato throw during first trip since re-election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts