Joanna Koskinas

HAMMOND - Joanna Koskinas, age 68, of Hammond, IN passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022.

She is survived by one cousin, Pete J. Pappas.

She is preceded in death by her son, Bobby; and parents: Vasilios and Elene Eliopoulos.

Funeral service will be held Friday, June 3, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. directly at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 7021 Hohman Av. Hammond, IN. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond. Please visit www.burnskish.com