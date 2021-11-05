MUNSTER, IN — Joanna Shmagranoff, 84, of Munster, IN passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Greg; daughter, Denise (Eric) Kulig; son, Chris (Tarrie) Shmgranoff; grand- children: Jacob, Jessica, Alek, Evan, Tannes, Zakris and Rachel (James); great-grandson, Nikolia; brothers, Tom (Judy) Rallis and Bill (Margaret) Rallis.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 12:00 pm at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave,. Munster, IN. Private interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Memorial contributions to St. Nicholas Byzantine Church in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net