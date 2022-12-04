Joanne Angela Minelli

Joanne graduated from Oliver P. Morton High School, received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Purdue University and held a Master's Degree from the University of Michigan. She taught in the Gary, IN public school system for 43 years at both Tolleston and William Wirt High Schools. She was chairwoman of the Social Science Department at Wirt. She was awarded the Golden Apple teachers award and was the recipient of several Fulbright grants where she traveled and studied abroad in India and at the American University in Beirut, Lebanon. She traveled the world to enhance her teaching experience with her beloved students throughout the years. In her free time, she enjoyed shopping and playing cards with her family.