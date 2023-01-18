 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joanne Beecher (nee Ward)

Joanne Beecher (nee Ward)

CHICAGO, IL - Joanne Beecher (nee Ward), age 84, late of Chicago, IL, "East Side", passed away on January 14, 2023.

Beloved wife of the late Richard "Dick" Beecher. Loving mother of Richard, Edward (Sue), Jimmy (Pam), Lynn, Don (Carrie), late Susie, Brian, Joseph, and Timothy (Sedel). Cherished grandma of James (Roula), Dawn, Jacob, Ryan, Erin (Luke), Heather, Brian, Michael, Melissa, and Olivia. Adored great-grandma of nine. Survived by Sister Pat Ward. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her brothers: Richard "Dick" Ward and Mike Ward. Joanne was a longtime waitress and bartender at Crow Bar. She enjoyed playing BINGO, gambling on the boat, and during the holidays playing left right center with her family.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago, IL. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com

