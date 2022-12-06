 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joanne C. (nee Kiepura) Goeringer

HEGEWISCH, IL—Joanne C. Goeringer (nee Kiepura), age 102, late of Hegewisch, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. Caring grandmother of late Wendi (Sergio) Arreola, Marc (Denise) Goeringer, Dawn (late Gary) Klein-Pilota, late John (Kim Brubaker) Goeringer, Amy (Jason) Jones, late Rick Goeringer and Matthew (Gladys) Goeringer. Preceded in death by husband, Edward Goeringer; and children: Raymond (Margie) Goeringer, Edward (late Linda) Goeringer and Charrie (Henry) Klein.

Chapel Service 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 8, 2022 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633. Interment Oakland Memory Lanes Cemetery, Dolton, IL. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 7, 2022. 773.646.1133 or opytfh.com.

