CROWN POINT, IN - Joanne C. Williams, age 88, of Crown Point, IN passed away November 8, 2020. She was a volunteer at the Lake County Convalescent Home for eight years. Joanne worked as a baker at Taft Jr. High School for 14 years, she was a Den mother for Cub Scouts for four years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James. Joanne is survived by her four sons: Lawrence (Claire), of Chesterton, Terry (Darlene), of Hobart, Patrick (Rebecca), of Crosby TX, David (Emily) Williams of Francesville; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation.

Funeral service will be private with a cremation to follow at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. BURNS funeral home is entrusted with arrangements.