HAMMOND, IN - JoAnne D. O'Rourke, age 88, was born and lived in Hammond, Indiana most of her life. She is survived by her two loving daughters: Debbie Jo O'Rourke and Terri Lynn Probus; four grandsons: Thomas Michael (Marcy) Probus, Edward Joseph (Monike) O'Rourke, Marcus David Probus and Timothy Harley O'Rourke; six great grandchildren: Cierra Nicole (Alex) Doss, Jordyn Elizabeth, Cierra Jade, Madysen Lee, Edward Joseph, Jr. and Edan Joseph; three great, great grandchildren: Evelyn Marie, Noah Thomas Ray, Waylon Ray Lee; one loving sister: Carol Jean Camp of Florida; many nieces, and nephews; Marilyn Carey, Janet Louise Smith, many other cousins; and lifelong friends Milton (Darlene) Kontos of Michigan.

JoAnne was preceded in death by her parents: Wallace and Wilma Olson and Harold Donovan; her beloved husband: Thomas Joseph O'Rourke and many other family members.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME located at 6955 Southeastern Ave, Hammond, Indiana with Reverend John Kostelyk officiating. Internment at Oak Hill Cemetery, 6445 Hohman Avenue, Hammond, Indiana. Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at LaHayne Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hammond Christian Reformed Church, 1916 167th Avenue, Hammond, Indiana.

JoAnne was a lifelong resident of Hammond. She graduated from Hammond High School in 1952. She worked at Rand McNally as Assistant in the Data Processing Office for 25 years. She then worked for the School City of Hammond as Office Manager at Hammond High School for 25 years and retired in 1998 to spend time with her family.

JoAnne was a member of the Christian Reformed Church all her life a served on the Worship Committee, Praise Team, and Prayer Warrior.

