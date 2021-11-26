Joanne E. Gruber (nee Kosca)

Aug. 5, 1936 - Nov. 20, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Joanne E. Gruber (nee Kosac), age 85, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Joanne is survived by her children: Julie (Don) Woodburn, Wayne Gruber; cherished granddaughter, Alexis Woodburn; sister, Judith "Boots" (late Milton) Schlueter; and many members of the Oresik family.

Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred "Fritz"; parents: Emory and Anne Kosac; and brother, James Kosac.

Joanne was a graduate of Tolleston High School, Class of 1954, and graduated from Methodist Hospital Nursing School and received her BS Degree from St. Francis in Joliet. She was a past Director of Nursing Service at St. Anthony Nursing Home and also School Nurse for Hanover Community Schools for 24 years. Joanne assisted her son Wayne at Gardens on the Prairie in Lowell, IN, and charter member of St. Matthias Catholic Church.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307.