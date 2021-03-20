Joanne Ellis (nee Bridgeman)

March 26, 1932 — March 15, 2021

HAMMOND, IN — Joanne Ellis, 88, of Hammond, entered into eternal life on Monday, March 15, 2021.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Christy; son, Garry (late Joan) Ellis; five grandchildren: Amy (Stephen) Van Siclen and Mark Morrison, Kelly (Eric) Finklea, Heather (Mike) Godinez and Brandon Christy; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Ellis; son, Mitchell Ellis; daughter, Karen Morrison; parents, O.L. and Florence Bridgeman; and siblings, George and Jack.

Friends and family are invited for a time of visitation on Monday, March 22, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond IN 46323. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Don Rector officiating. Burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN.

Joanne was born in Alto Pass, IL, but spent most of her life in the Region. She attended Suburban Bible Church of Highland. She enjoyed reading, working on puzzle books and visiting with her grandchildren. Joanne was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.