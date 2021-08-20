June 1, 1941 — Aug. 17, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — JoAnne Haag, age 80, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

JoAnne is survived by her husband, James Haag; children: James A. (Lauri) Haag and Julia (Charles) Talley; and grandchildren: Emily (Nate Mundy) Featherstone and Robby (Katie) Featherstone.

JoAnne was preceded in death by her parents: Harold and Jeanette Heisterberg; and sister, Judith Wilson.

JoAnne was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Crown Point and past president of the Women’s Guild.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m..

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021 DIRECTLY at St. John United Church of Christ, 1288 S. Indiana Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 with Pastor Wendell Thacker officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in JoAnne’s name to St. John United Church of Christ.

Visit JoAnne’s online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.