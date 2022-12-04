MUNSTER, IN - Joanne Haberkorn, of Munster, IN, formerly of Merrillville, and Glen Park, IN, passed away on November 28, 2022. Joanne was surrounded by her children, to whom she devoted her love, energy, and time throughout her entire life. Joanne had only recently retired from her position as Chief Deputy of the Lake County Highway Department where she took great pride in performing her work with meticulous attention to the details, in support of those who relied on her.

When she wasn't working or spending time with her family, Joanne enjoyed a serious game of poker, the camaraderie of her lunch club, and volunteering her time for political campaigns and philanthropic groups, particularly for women and children who were victims of domestic violence such as Haven House. She lived a full life and found the balance between devotion to duties and making time for fun.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Margaret Ann Guerrero. She is survived by her grateful children: her daughter, Cathi (Tim), her son Tom, her daughter Candy (Rick) and her son Jerry; her loving grandchildren: Cassie, Michael, Olivia, Maria, Thomas, and William; and her great-granddaughter, Callie.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 4:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A celebration of life to follow at 6:00 p.m. at Avalon Manor Banquet Center, 3550 E. Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com