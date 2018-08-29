Joanne Julia (Williams) Parkhill born April 4, 1936 went to be with the Lord on August 26, 2018. Joanne was born with a servant's heart and lived her life each day making sure others needs were taken care of before her own. Joanne was born in Akron, OH where she grew up until she moved to Calumet City, IL after the marriage to her husband Al in 1959. She raised three children Chuck, Nancy and Joe. Joanne loved the game of golf. She met the love of her life Al Parkhill on a golf course in Florida.
After her children were grown she went to college to get her associates degree from Thornton Community College. After college she went to work at LARC (Lansing Association for Retarded Citizen's). There she made an amazing impact with all of the clients and staff she worked with. She was known by most at LARC as Parkhill. She worked there for 31 years until she retired to be with her husband Al.
Her husband Al battled Alzheimer's for 2-1/2 years until his passing in 2015. She cared for him at home until his final day. She was his angel here on earth. She was the brightest of lights.
Joanne never met a stranger. Her laugh was infectious and so many times we laughed until we cried. She was loved by more people than any of us can can count She made every person feel special and she was their encouraging voice when they needed it most. She was there to celebrate all of lives little victories with all whom she knew. She was old school and still sent hand written notes and cards. Oh how we know they will be cherished forever! She was the friend who prepared Thanksgiving for those who couldn't, and delivered it to their home on Thanksgiving Day. And it wasn't just on Thanksgiving, it was year round. She was the one who made sure the neighbor kids had shoes, clothes, and toys. Oh did Joanne love a bargain! So many stories we could tell. She was most proud of her family and would tell you about them every chance she got.
Joanne loved the Lord and attended St. Andrews Catholic Church in Calumet City. Those of us left behind were not ready for her unexpected departure from this earth. We know that she is now in the light of the Lord and reunited with her beloved Al, playing the most amazing 18 hole golf course any of us could imagine.
Joanne was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She is preceded in death by Alfred Parkhill, her beloved husband for 56 years, Woodrow Williams (father), Doris Williams (mother), James Williams (brother), Bessie Williams (grandmother), Oscar Williams (grandfather), Helen Spasoff (sister-in-law), Jeanie Martinez (sister-in-law), Phyllis Gullian (sister-in-law), Jimmy Spasoff (brother-in-law), Armand Gullian (brother-in-law), Dee Dee Williams (niece), Jimmy Williams (nephew), Michael Williams (nephew), and Diane Spasoff (niece). She is survived by Chuck Parkhill (son), Nancy Parkhill Yingling (daughter), Joe Parkhill (son), Binny Williams (brother), Keith Yingling (son-in-law), Lisa Parkhill (daughter-in-law), grandchildren Angela Blocker, Connor Yingling, Grayson Yingling, great-grandchildren Hayden and Taylor Blocker, nieces and nephews Linda Spasoff, Jimmy Spasoff, Mary Lynn Spasoff, Ann Marie Spasoff, Mitchell Williams, Melissa Schnee, and Amy Moore.
Services will be held as follows: Viewing on Thursday, August 30, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Friday, August 31 we will have closing prayers at Schroeder-Lauer at 9:15 AM then proceed to St. Andrews Catholic Church, 768 Lincoln Ave., Calumet City, IL for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. After Mass, Joanne will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Rd., Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Joanne's name to LARC, PO Box 77, Lansing, IL 60438. www.schroederlauer.com