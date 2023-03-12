Dec. 2, 1928 - Mar. 7, 2023

MUNSTER, IN - Joanne L. O'Connor of Munster, IN passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. She was 94 and leaves behind her children: Kathy (Ernie) Sauer, Maureen (Dennis) Nierengarten, Colleen O'Connor, Jack (Kim) O'Connor, Chuck (Kimberly) O'Connor and Cristeen O'Connor; sister Carol Smitley McCain; her grandchildren: Shaun Rachau, Melissa Beck, Mike and Matt Nierengarten, Jack, Lindsey, Brittany, Patrick O'Connor and Stephanie Baugh along with eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, parents George and Amanda Spoerner, and granddaughters Mary Kate O'Connor and Natalie Baugh.

Visitation will be on Friday March 17, 2023 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Avenue, Munster. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home. A burial follows at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond.

Joanne was a very talented lady, receiving her Masters in Fine Arts at the University of Notre Dame. There she accelerated her skills at etching, printmaking, and painting. In recent years, watercolor was the medium of choice. She taught art in the Munster and Lake Central School Systems before retiring to

Arizona only to teach at college level at the Art Institute of Phoenix for many years. She loved sewing, knitting and reading her Kindle.

In lieu of flowers, you may consider a donation to the South Shore Arts Center at The Visual Performing Arts in Munster (southshoreartsonline.org)