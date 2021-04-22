LANSING, IL - Joanne M. Gianoli, nee Lollock, age 64, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, April 19, 2021. Beloved wife of John Gianoli. Loving mother of Ryan Gianoli and Kevin (Sandra) Gianoli. Dear sister of Debbie (Tom) Varga, Donna (Dave) Kobar, Gary Lollock, Mark Lollock, Greg (Lori) Lollock, and the late Steve Lollock. Step-sister of Tom (Marge) Roach, Jim (Jeanette) Roach, Mary (Keith) Panik, Rob (Sandy) Roach, and Suze (Dave) Jones. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Therese Lollock, and by her stepmother Wilma Lollock.

Joanne was known for her love of God, her passion for fitness, her love of animals, and nurturing of flowers. Her bucket list of travel was long and her love of nature allowed her to fulfill many adventures throughout her life. Joanne was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be given to Calumet Humane Society. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com