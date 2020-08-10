JoAnne M. Neal (nee Austgen)Neal (nee Austgen)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JoAnne M. Neal (nee Austgen)

BRIDGMAN, MI - JoAnne M. Neal (nee Austgen), age 90, of Bridgman, MI (formally of Lansing, IL) peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 with her children at her side at Woodland Terrace Senior Living Community, after a short battle with cancer. JoAnne passed away exactly 18 years to the date of her beloved late husband Melvin L. Neal.

Sometimes an angel, sometimes a hellraiser, always a strong woman.

JoAnne was born on June 6, 1930 to the late Othelia (nee Keilman) and Kenneth Austgen of Hammond, IN. She was raised in Calumet City, IL with her sister Carol (Thurman) Austgen Ferree. She was united in marriage with Melvin L. Neal on September 2, 1950. Together they raised two amazing children, Pam and John, in Lansing, IL.

JoAnne is survived by her dear sister, Carol Ferree; her two loving children: Pam (Mel) Neal Pfeffer and John (Tracy) Blazek Neal; three beautiful granddaughters: Kristen (Elijah Eversole) Pfeffer, Rachel (Erik) Neal Ewen, and Angela (Matt) Pfeffer McWethy; and six adored great-grandchildren: Lilly, William, Adison, Liam, Elliott, and Sophia.