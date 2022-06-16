WANATAH - Joanne M. (Polite) Ross, 60, died June 7, 2022, following a 28-month battle with cancer.
Joanne loved her family. She also loved music, playing alto saxophone ever since she was a child. She performed in the Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band and the Sousapalooza ensemble in Chicago during Make Music Chicago. Joanne was a past president of the Lake County Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota, a professional music fraternity for women. She was also a deacon at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Valparaiso. Joanne was a preschool teacher at the former Mother's Time Out until she left to become a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family and accompanying her husband on adventures throughout Northwest Indiana.
On October 10, 1998, Joanne married Doug Ross, who survives with her son, Nicolas Ross; stepdaughter, Kathryne (Juan) Chavez; step-grandchildren: Oliver Chavez and Juniper Chavez; and her cat, Gizmo.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents: Nicolas and Lois (nee Fryar) Polite; and numerous beloved pets.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on June 20, 2022, at Dykes Funeral Home, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso, IN. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 21, 2022, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1507 E. Glendale Blvd., Valparaiso, IN with Rev. Tim Trussell-Smith officiating. Interment, Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso IN.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church.
Arrangements made by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc., Valparaiso IN. 219-462-3125.