Joanne M. (Polite) Ross

Joanne loved her family. She also loved music, playing alto saxophone ever since she was a child. She performed in the Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band and the Sousapalooza ensemble in Chicago during Make Music Chicago. Joanne was a past president of the Lake County Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota, a professional music fraternity for women. She was also a deacon at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Valparaiso. Joanne was a preschool teacher at the former Mother's Time Out until she left to become a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family and accompanying her husband on adventures throughout Northwest Indiana.