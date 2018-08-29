NAPLES, FL - Joanne Marie Tanis, age 69, of Naples, FL, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 20, 2018 surrounded by her family.
Joanne was born October 13, 1948 in Gary, IN to the late Kenneth and Dorothydean Bargfeldt. She lived most of her life in northwest Indiana/Chicagoland area. She also resided in Dover, DE and recently retired to Naples, FL.
She enjoyed playing games, especially bridge, traveling, getting together and laughing with friends, and spending time with her much beloved family.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Earl; her three sons, Mark, Keith, and Jason; two daughters-in-law, Kirsten and Kristen; and six grandchildren, Ryan, Caitlin, Brayden, Logan, Zackary, and Matthew.
Visitation and funeral will be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL 60438, with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon; funeral will be held at 12:00 noon. Procession will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Interment being held at Oakland Memory Lanes Cemetery, 15200 Lincoln Avenue, Dolton, IL 60419 at 2:00 p.m. Joanne was loved by many and she will be deeply missed. www.schroederlauer.com