CRETE — JoAnne Mazgaj, 81, late of Crete, formerly of Lansing, passed away September 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth "Mace" Mazgaj. Loving mother of Julie (Mike) Caffarini and the late Leslie Mazgaj. Cherished grandmother of Erica (Subeer) Caffarini Wadia Andrea Caffarini, Courtney O'Neill, and Claire. Dear sister-in-law of the late Melvin (Alice) Mazgaj and the late Patrick (Angie) Mazgaj. JoAnne was a retired employee of St. Margaret's Home Care.

Visitation is Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Visitation and funeral services Friday, September 25, 2020, from 9:30 until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. James Catholic Church 22400 Torrence Ave., Sauk Trail. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, if you are attending the visitation or funeral services masks are required. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com