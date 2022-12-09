Joanne Nelson (Huber)

Nov. 25, 1935 - Dec. 4, 2022

ANTIGO, WI/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Joanne Nelson, age 87 of Antigo, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on December 4, 2022 at her home. Joanne was born on November 25, 1935 in Chicago to the late Walter John and Lula Albertina (Franks) Huber.

She was united in marriage to Tennes Nelson on March 30, 1957 in Chicago. He preceded her in death on November 8, 2015. The couple lived in Lansing, Illinois where Joanne worked at the University of Chicago and at Armstrong Jewelry Company. Following retirement, they moved to Antigo, Wisconsin in 2004.

She was a faithful member of Calvary Lutheran. Most important to Joanne was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.Survivors include three children, Debra (Gary) Van Duyn of Lansing, Illinois, Craig Nelson of Antigo, and Beth (Mark) Gass of Antigo; nine grandchildren, Kristin (Joshua) Wadkins, Adam Van Duyn, Matthew (Julia) Van Duyn, April, Carl, Sofia, Erik Nelson, Jodi (Keith) Bowden, and Julie Gass; two great-grandchildren on the way, and many dear nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Joanne was preceded in death by a daughter Angela Lynn Nelson and brother Walter Huber, Jr.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 12, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with services immediately following at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road. Lansing, Illinois. Joanne will be laid to rest at Oak Glen Lutheran Cemetery, Lansing, Illinois. www.schroederlauer.com