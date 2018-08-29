SCHERERVILLE, IN - Joanne O. Sliepka, age 74, of Schererville, IN passed away on Monday, August 27, 2018. She is survived by her husband, William Sliepka; children, David (Beverly) Sliepka; Jeffrey (Terri) Sliepka and Jennifer (Dennis) Ley; grandchildren, Payton, Zachary, Kristyn, Katelyn, Daniela and Alison; and siblings, Patricia (Martin) Houk and Joseph (RoseAnn) Licina. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Olga Licina.
Joanne had a passion for crocheting and a true green thumb when it came to all of her plants and flowers. She also loved the beauty of hummingbirds, home decorating and was devoted to the church. Joanne was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She always put family first and was incredibly proud of her grandchildren and cherished her time with them. She will be truly missed.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Entombment will follow at Assumption Cemetery Glenwood, IL. Visitation will be on Friday, August 31, 2018, at the funeral home, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.