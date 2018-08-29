MUNSTER, IN - Joanne Ortman, of Munster, IN, passed away on August 7, 2018, at the Dyer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was 72.
Joanne Ruth Tesch was born in Osage, IA June 11, 1946 to Otto W. and Mildred (Thorson) Tesch of St. Ansgar, IA. She grew up on the family farm west of St. Ansgar. She graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1964. She graduated with honors from Luther College in 1967, majoring in German, then went on to graduate school at Indiana University in Bloomington where she received her Master's degree in German and worked toward an advanced degree. She and Jerry Ortman got married June8th of 1969 and were later divorced. Joanne worked as a legal secretary in downtown Chicago. She was very interested in the art of Orgami and published a book 'Bent Out of Shape'. She enjoyed Scrabble, Upwords and other mind games, was a lifetime member of Mensa and also belonged to the Vasa Order of America (Nordic Folk Lodge 761).
She became disabled with a stroke in 1998 and has been in a care center since 2015 when she had another medical emergency.
She is survived by her long-time companion: Donald Hargraves of Munster; sisters: June Torrison of Le Roy, MN, Joyce (Richard) Jaspers of Greene IA; nephews: Jeff and Jerry Torrison, Scott and Brian Jaspers; nieces: Lori Debner and Jill Contreras; 22 cousins; and many friends.
Visitation will be on Friday August 31, 2018 at BURNS-KISH FUNEAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Burial will be at First Lutheran Cemetery, St. Ansgar, IA. Please visit: