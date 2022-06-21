CEDAR LAKE - JoAnne Sills, age 91, of Cedar Lake, IN passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022. She is survived by her children: Paul (Becky) Sills, Keith (Linda) Sills, Kathy (Richard) Miller and Coleman "Brian" Sills; grandchildren: Mark (Michelle Tenuta) Sills, Emily Sills (Chad Armstrong), Andrew (Diane) Miller, Caroline (Gordon) Gouveia, Jacob Sills and Grace Sills; and great-grandchildren: Liam, Adelyn, Olivia, Charles, Drew and Sawyer.

JoAnne was preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Clara Shaw; husband, Coleman Sills; grandson, Paul Sills; and numerous siblings.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June, 23, 2022 DIRECTLY at St. Thomas More Catholic Church Chapel, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Michael Yadron. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be on Thursday, at the church Chapel, from 10:00 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. Mass.

JoAnne was a lifelong parishioner of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and a member of the Altar & Rosary Society. She also served as the Chair for the St. Thomas More Bazaar. JoAnne was an avid supporter of Humane Indiana (formerly the Humane Society) and "well-seasoned" BUNCO and BINGO player.