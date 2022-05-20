Joanne Solan Mitchell

MUNSTER - Joanne Solan Mitchell, age 90, of Munster, passed away peacefully with her son, Jim, at her side on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

She is survived by her loving children: Melissa (Rob) Long, John (Renae) Mitchell and James Mitchell; grandchildren: Rob (Jody) Long and Valerie Long; and great-grandchildren: Rob and Jay.

Preceded by her parents: John and Anna Solan.

Joanne retired from Furnace Services in Hammond. She was an avid reader and enjoyed going to the library. Joanne was a loving mother and grandmother who was very active in her children and grandchildren's activities and she will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. directly at St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church with Very Rev. Raymond Sundland officiating. Joanne will lie in repose at the church from 9:30 A.M. until time of service and will be laid to rest at Nicholas Byzantine Cemetery in Hammond.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Michael Ukrainian Church would be appreciated. Solan Pruzin Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements 219-322-7766.