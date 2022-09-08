July 14, 1936 - Sep. 4, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Joanne Stockham, age 86, of Crown Point, IN passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Joanne was born July 14, 1936 to the late John H. and Margaret E. (Farley) Hoppe in Crestline, OH.

She is survived by her daughter, Joey Heino; three grandchildren: Chris (Katie) Joseforsky, Melissa (Jason) Burt, Kymberley (Tim) Mummery; four great-grandchildren: Matthew and Anna Joseforsky, Benjamin and Amelia Burt; sister, Linda Orlich; brother, Howard Kirk; numerous nieces and nephews. Joanne is also survived by the children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of her late husband, John Stockham.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Stockham, Mother Margaret Kirk and first husband, Richard Heino.

Joanne was a longtime employee of the Kayes and Patterson Accounting Firm. In retirement she served as a volunteer at the Community Hospital, where she accumulated over 8,500 hours of service. She was a die hard Chicago Cubs fan who was thrilled to see them win the World Series in 2016. Joanne was a devoted Gramma who spent all her free time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She was there to support at every sporting event and major life moment. She easily made friends everywhere she went and will be missed dearly.

A public visitation for Joanne will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. Pastor Eric Webster will be officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in the Veteran's West Garden.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Stockham family.