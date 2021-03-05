Joanne Svetich (nee Eckstrom)

Oct. 29, 1942 — Mar. 3, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Joanne Svetich (nee Eckstrom), 78, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Joanne was born October 29, 1942, in Chicago, IL.

Preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Rachel (Virdo) Carlson; her husband, John A. Svetich Jr.; brother, Daniel Battista; and sister, Carol Carlson.

On September 16, 1961, she married John A. Svetich Jr. in Gary, IN. Joanne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt.

Surviving are her children: John (Beth) Svetich, Jeanine Windsor, Jim (Kim) Svetich, all of Valparaiso, and Joellyn (Rich) Aytes of Swanton, OH; eight grandchildren: Johnny, Nick, Jessica, Nate, Cody, Kayla, Jimmy and Colton; five great-grandchildren; her siblings: Rick Carlson, of Charlotte, NC, Judy Purdy, of Clermont, FL, Toni (Harold) Barkley, of Valparaiso, Cheryl (Bill) Rehnert, of Dallas, TX, Jenny (Mark) Rountree, of Tybee Island, GA, and Christine Carlson of Biloxi, MS.

Joanne was a longtime member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Hobart High School class of 1960 in addition to a proud Purdue Clown School graduate. Her biggest joy in life was her family.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 7, 2021, 3:00 to 7:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St., Valparaiso, IN, and Monday March 8, 2021, 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the church. A funeral Mass will be at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Valparaiso. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.