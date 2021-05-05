 Skip to main content
March 4, 1937 — April 26, 2021

BEECHER, IL — Joanne T. Sebben of Beecher, IL, passed away on April 26, 2021.

Preceded in death by her husband, Ray; her parents, Joseph and Mary (Kowalski) Kasarda; daughter, Mary; and three brothers, John, Joseph and James Kasarda.

Survived by four children: Raymond K. Sebben, Karen Gregori, Annette (Jim) Schatmeyer and Suzanne (Chuck) Schluntz. Sister to Jerrold (Evelyn) Kasarda. Grandmother to Tony, Joey and Marco Gregori, Christina (Jacques) Dresang, James (Sadie) and Kylie Schatmeyer and Steven (Rachel), Samantha, Sydney and Stephanie Schluntz; and two great-grandchildren, Valerie Schatmeyer and Dean Schluntz.

Graduated in 1955 from Froebel High School and retired from McColly Real Estate.

She was the true meaning of Mom and Grandma. Her selfless caring heart amazed us daily and she loved her family dearly.

Private memorial service to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LARC 19043 Wentworth Ave., Lansing, IL 60438.

