LANSING, IL - Joanne Wyatt, age 65, of Lansing, IL, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She is survived by her beloved husband, Larry Wyatt; daughter: Melissa Fiscus; and three grandchildren: Ava age 14, Ben age 12, and Chase age 7. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents: Dale and Sophie Baxter.

Friends are invited to visit with Joanne's family on Monday, October 10 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Her funeral service will begin at 6:00 PM in the funeral home chapel.

Joanne was an office manager/computer consultant for Greenskeeper Lawn Care and an avid animal lover. www.schroederlauer.com