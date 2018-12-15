CROWN POINT, IN - Joaquin Robledo age 81 of Crown Point, passed away December 12, 2018. He is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Rita; four loving children Jeanette Stiglich, Joaquin (Frances) Robledo Jr., Karolyn (Christopher) Becerra, Thomas (Sandra) Robledo; eight grandchildren, one great grandson, four sisters, many nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by his son-in-law Robert Stiglich and granddaughter Stephanie.
Joaquin was born and raised in East Chicago, IN, he joined the army then went on to work at Inland Steel.
Visitation will be held Monday December 17, 2018, 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave. (1/2 mile south of U S 30) Crown Point, IN, with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. and presentation of flag at 7:00 p.m., cremation to follow. www.chapellawnfunerals.com