EAST CHICAGO, IN - Joaquin Sahagun of East Chicago, peacefully passed away on Sunday, December 16, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife Elva of 59 years, four devoted children Joaquin (Gina) Sahagun, Armandina Sahagun, Adriana (Homero) Martinez, Noel J. (Mary) Sahagun; thirteen loving grandchildren Rhiannon Aldana, Adam Valdez, David and Vanessa Matthews, Mara, Kyara, Nicole, and Philip Sahagun; Ithiel, Yared, Merari, and Aazarel Salinas, and Homer Martinez III; five great-grandchildren, and one sister Rosario (late Miguel) Rodriguez. Joaquin was proceeded in death by two children Hercilia and Eduardo, and a grandson Rene Aldana.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 20, 2018, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN 46322 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday December 21, 2018 at Holy Trinity Croation Church in East Chicago.
Joaquin was a member of Holy Trinity Croatian Church, and was a barber for over 60 years on Main Street in the Harbor of East Chicago.
