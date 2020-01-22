MERRILLVILLE, IN - Jocelyn C. Bolton (nee Humphrey) age 50 of Merrillville, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

She is survived by her husband Warren of 20 years; three children: Warren P. Bolton II, Amadi J. Bolton and David M. Bolton; two sisters: Candace Humphrey and Kassandra Humphrey; brother John (Chantel) Humphrey, Jr.; and her many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents John and Evelyn Humphrey and her sister Tonya Nash.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

Jocelyn was a member of St. James the Less Catholic Church. She was a dedicated homemaker who home-schooled her three beautiful children.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2:00 – 7:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 3:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. DIRECTLY from St. James the Less Catholic Church (9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland). There will be visitation at church one-half hour prior to Mass. At rest Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Merrillville.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.