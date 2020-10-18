GARY, IN - Jodarlene "Jodi" Clinton 68, of Gary, passed away Saturday October 10, 2020.

She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Don E Clinton II; her children: Tracy (Derwin) Wilson, Bill (Shannon) Raub, Thomas Raub, Monica (Brian) Zmuda, Christy Clinton, Don E III (Kelly) Clinton; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jodi was a retired RN who loved caring for people. She was an avid bowler who won many achievements. She loved gardening, fishing, crafting and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed.

In respect of the family's privacy, and Jodi's wishes, no formal services will be held.