July 12, 1946 - Jan. 17, 2022

TERRE HAUTE, IN - Jodell Lanter, age 75 of Terre Haute, IN, formerly of Chesterton, IN, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2022. She was born on July 12, 1946 in Gary, IN to J. Harlan Boyce and Mary C. (Hornby) Boyce, both of whom preceded her in death. On April 30, 1966, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Gary, IN, she married the love of her life, Dale Lanter, who preceded her in death in 1990.

She is survived by her loving sons: Jeffrey (Lynda) Lanter of Terre Haute, IN and Gregory (Renea) Lanter of Indianapolis, IN; and by her treasured grandsons: Taylor Lanter of Terre Haute, IN and James Lanter of Terre Haute, IN.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother, James R. "J.R." Boyce.

Jodell was a devoted member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Chesterton, where she belonged to the Alter guild. She was also a member of the Delta Theta Tau National Sorority.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S. 2nd St., Chesterton, IN. Masks are strongly recommended inside the funeral home.