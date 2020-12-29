Oct. 6, 1978 - Dec. 24, 2020
VALPARAISO, IN - Jodi L. Brown Foster, age 42, of Valparaiso passed away December 24, 2020. She was born on October 6, 1978 in Harvey, Illinois to Daniel and Kathy Brown. On May 20, 2017 in Hobart, Indiana she married David Foster. She will always be remembered for her benevolent nature. She volunteered for workshops for breast cancer survivors. She ran a support group for people suffering with fibromyalgia. Jodi played an active role in the LARC foundation since she was 23 years old, serving at different times as the President and Vice President of the Executive Board. In September, she became the secretary of her sorority, Beta Gamma Pi NWI. Her greatest passion in life was advocating for others.
She is survived by her husband, David Foster; mother, Kathy Brown of Valparaiso; brother, Danny Brown of Lansing, IL; sister, Lisa Flarida and her children, Kevin and Becca Koster; sister-in-law, Virginia (Dan) Rosen and their sons, Ben and Noah Rosen; her three precious dogs, Duffy, Gizmo and Rascal; two beloved cats, Midnight and Tygra; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Brown in 2016. Memorial contributions in Jodi's name may be made to LARC, 19043 Wentworth Ave., Lansing, IL 60438.
Memorial visitation for Jodi will take place Thursday, December 31, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.