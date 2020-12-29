VALPARAISO, IN - Jodi L. Brown Foster, age 42, of Valparaiso passed away December 24, 2020. She was born on October 6, 1978 in Harvey, Illinois to Daniel and Kathy Brown. On May 20, 2017 in Hobart, Indiana she married David Foster. She will always be remembered for her benevolent nature. She volunteered for workshops for breast cancer survivors. She ran a support group for people suffering with fibromyalgia. Jodi played an active role in the LARC foundation since she was 23 years old, serving at different times as the President and Vice President of the Executive Board. In September, she became the secretary of her sorority, Beta Gamma Pi NWI. Her greatest passion in life was advocating for others.