Dec. 6, 1975 - Oct. 10, 2022

LAKE STATION, IN - Joe Anthony Pedroza, age 46, of Lake Station, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at the IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

He was born on December 6, 1975 in Chicago, IL. Joe was a lifetime member of St. Francis Xavier Parish and a graduate of River Forest High School, Class of 1995. Joe was a gifted singer who was a member of the River Forest Choir and competed and won State Championship Title, five times for solo competition and two times for duet competition. Joe worked many years as a Detention Officer at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center and as a Bailiff at the Lake Station City Court. He was involved with coaching Lake Station Little League. Joe will be missed dearly.

Joe is survived by his mother, Rosaura (nee Martinez) Pedroza; brother, Jason (Crystal) Pedroza; nephew, Miguel Pedroza; nieces: Maria and Marisol Pedroza; special friend, Theresa Chiang; and her daughter, Star Chiang; daughter, Alexandria Lopez; son, Remington Blake; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by both his father, Harry N. Pedroza, Sr.; and brother, Harry N. Pedroza, Jr., in 2022.

Visitation for Joe will be Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart. Funeral Services will be Monday, October 17, 2022 beginning with prayers at 10:15 a.m. at Rees Funeral Home and then going in procession to St. Francis Xavier, 2447 Putnam, Lake Station for an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. www.reesfuneralhomes.com